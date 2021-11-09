Kenosha man faces 12 criminal charges including strangulation

A 34-year-old Kenosha man with several other pending cases has 12 new criminal charges after his arrest Nov. 5.

Deonta L. Graham, of the 600 block of 58th Street, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Thursday for an adjourned initial appearance.

Graham is charged with six felony bail-jumping counts, along with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment and aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The felony charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 54 years and a possible fine of $90,000.

Graham is accused of assaulting a female, who suffered injuries to her face and neck, and when police were called, he allegedly held the woman down and refused to let her leave. The victim stated he had his hands on her throat and squeezed tightly, which prevented her from breathing.

Court records indicate five separate pending cases against Graham, including one for felony disorderly conduct, battery and victim intimidation and another for felony taking a vehicle without owner’s consent.