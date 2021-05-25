Kenosha man faces 15 felony charges after police find illegal guns during arrest

A convicted felon faces a slew of criminal charges after his May 22 arrest in the City of Kenosha led to a discovery of illegal drugs and firearms.

Russell W. Mitchell, 52, of the 1700 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, is charged with five felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with 10 felony bail-jumping charges. Each of the possession charges carries a potential fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison, while the bail jumping counts could bring a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

Mitchell remained in custody as of Tuesday at the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond set Monday by Court Commissioner Loren Keating. Mitchell is due back in court for a preliminary hearing June 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police officers on patrol observed the defendant exit a vehicle, confirmed his identity and the fact that he had four valid outstanding arrest warrants.

Police entered the residence where they believed Mitchell had gone. In one bedroom, they found two black handguns and a 12-gauge shotgun. In another bedroom, officers reported finding two fired cartridges, a plastic bag with what they believed contained cocaine, a $1 bill with white residue and a firearm box.