Kenosha man faces charges in burglary
Kenosha man faces charges in burglary

A 48-year-old Kenosha man was charged Tuesday with two felony counts relating to a burglary of tools from the Wood Creek Apartments.

Joseph E. Campo is charged with burglary and possession of burglarious tools, which carry a total possible fine of $35,000 and 16 years in prison if he's convicted.

Campo, who has a preliminary hearing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one of theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

A maintenance worker with the apartment complex told police that on May 20, he and another worker noticed a number of tools were missing. During the investigation, police learned that the defendant had sold a number of the missing tools to a second-hand dealer.

Police searched Campo's residence and found a number of tools, including some with the word "Wood Creek" inscribed on them.

 

