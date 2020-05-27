Kenosha man faces charges in burglary

A 48-year-old Kenosha man was charged Tuesday with two felony counts relating to a burglary of tools from the Wood Creek Apartments.
Joseph E. Campo is charged with burglary and possession of burglarious tools, which carry a total possible fine of $35,000 and 16 years in prison if he's convicted.
Campo, who has a preliminary hearing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one of theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
A maintenance worker with the apartment complex told police that on May 20, he and another worker noticed a number of tools were missing. During the investigation, police learned that the defendant had sold a number of the missing tools to a second-hand dealer.
Police searched Campo's residence and found a number of tools, including some with the word "Wood Creek" inscribed on them.
