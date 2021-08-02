Kenosha man faces eight felony weapon, drug and bail jumping charges

A tip from a confidential source last month led to the arrest of a 45-year-old Kenosha man, who now faces eight felony charges.
Laquonzia H. Murray, who was arrested July 28, is charged with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, along with felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two felony counts of bail jumping.
Murray, who also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, imposed by Court Commissioner Loren Keating during his initial appearance July 30.
Murray, of the 3500 block of 50th Street, is due back before Keating Friday for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.
If convicted of all the felony charges, Murray faces a total fine of $140,000 and 61 years, six months in prison. Both of the drug-related charges occurred within 1,000 feet of Wilson Elementary School, 4520 33rd Ave., which could add five years in prison on each count if Murray is convicted.
Case details
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were contacted July 23 by a confidential source, who stated the defendant was reportedly selling narcotics from his residence on 50th Street in Kenosha. The source reported seeing multiple guns, along with about a quarter ounce of crack cocaine in the kitchen.
Five days later, the source again contacted police and stated that Murray was outside his residence with a handgun in his possession. The source said he was sitting in his vehicle, drinking and playing music "really loud."
Officers responded to the residence, where they found the vehicle running and unoccupied. They observed open 12-ounce bottles of beer and a black handgun on the middle console. Two subjects, a male and a female, approached the vehicle with a wheel they said they were bringing to the defendant's vehicle.
Police took Murray into custody, and during what police call a "protective sweep" of the apartment, observed a black semi-automatic handgun on a suitcase near the front door, a large amount of cash and a large baggie of marijuana in the living room.
A search warrant was obtained, the complaint says, and police found an additional firearm in the kitchen, two "chunks of an off-white colored substance" the officer believed was crack cocaine, a digital scale and $136 in cash.
The search also revealed $2,329 in cash inside the bedroom, a digital scale with a white substance on it, and a small notebook with names and dollar amounts written inside. Contents of a large bag that contained 119.5 grams of marijuana also was found, along with 3.6 grams of what later tested positive for cocaine.
In addition, police also found another 0.4 grams of cocaine, along with another bag that had 6.5 grams of marijuana. A corrections officer at the jail reported that Murray had 0.9 grams of what tested positive for cocaine in his possession.
The complaint states the Murray was convicted of a felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell in 2007 in Tennessee. He also has two pending cases in Kenosha County and was free on a $5,000 signature and a $750 cash bond, respectively, which led to the bail-jumping charges.