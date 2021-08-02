Kenosha man faces eight felony weapon, drug and bail jumping charges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Five days later, the source again contacted police and stated that Murray was outside his residence with a handgun in his possession. The source said he was sitting in his vehicle, drinking and playing music "really loud."

Officers responded to the residence, where they found the vehicle running and unoccupied. They observed open 12-ounce bottles of beer and a black handgun on the middle console. Two subjects, a male and a female, approached the vehicle with a wheel they said they were bringing to the defendant's vehicle.

Police took Murray into custody, and during what police call a "protective sweep" of the apartment, observed a black semi-automatic handgun on a suitcase near the front door, a large amount of cash and a large baggie of marijuana in the living room.

A search warrant was obtained, the complaint says, and police found an additional firearm in the kitchen, two "chunks of an off-white colored substance" the officer believed was crack cocaine, a digital scale and $136 in cash.

The search also revealed $2,329 in cash inside the bedroom, a digital scale with a white substance on it, and a small notebook with names and dollar amounts written inside. Contents of a large bag that contained 119.5 grams of marijuana also was found, along with 3.6 grams of what later tested positive for cocaine.