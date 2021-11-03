Kenosha man faces felony charge after reported chase on Sunday morning

A 23-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge along with his second drunken driving offense after a chase early Sunday morning.
Ismael Leon of the 800 block of 50th Street made his initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday. Leon, who is free on a $10,000 cash bond, is due back in court Nov. 9 for a 9:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.
Leon is charged with felony attempting to elude or flee an officer, his second drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
The felony carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy northbound on Sheridan Road on Sunday at 3:41 a.m. observed the defendant's gray Acura traveling southbound on Alford Park Drive at a high rate of speed.
As the vehicle came to an intersection, it was in the left turn lane for Alford Park Drive without a turn signal, and then came to an "abrupt" stop three-quarters of the way through the intersection, the complaint states.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and as the pursuit approached the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Washington Road, the speeds reached about 40 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Police attempted to stop the vehicle with the use of stop sticks, but Leon continued until he pulled into a parking spot directly in front of an apartment building in the 800 block of 50th Street.
When police took Leon into custody, they observed a strong odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and red watery eyes, the complaint states. Leon refused to tell officers how much alcohol he had consumed.
Police found a 750 ml bottle of tequila that was nearly empty inside the vehicle, along with another unopened 750 ml bottle of tequila.
Leon was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.
Court records show that Leon's driver's license had been revoked for sixth months in March and had not yet been reinstated. He was convicted of his first offense drunken driving in March in Racine County.