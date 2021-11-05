Kenosha man faces felony charge following Lincoln Park shooting incident

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another officer located the defendant laying down on the porch of a house in the 6700 block of 22nd Avenue.

Video surveillance from a home showed the defendant go between two residences, then into the alley between 21st and 20th avenues. Allen is seen on the video clenching something on the right side of his pants, the complaint states.

When Allen spoke to police at the scene, he reportedly stated he was walking his dog with his girlfriend on the bridge in Lincoln Park when he heard eight to nine gunshots. He stated when he saw police, he ran through a backyard “because he does not like police.”

Allen told police he never had a gun, did not shoot a gun, didn’t know who shot the gun, that he lives at a shelter and does not have a cell phone.

When police spoke to Allen at the police station, the complaint states he completely changed his story. He told police he was in close proximity of the shooter when it was discharged and didn’t know who fired it, but wouldn’t provide a name because he did not want to be a “snitch.”