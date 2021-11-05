Kenosha man faces felony charge following Lincoln Park shooting incident

An 18-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon for a shooting incident earlier this year in Lincoln Park.
Darrion L. Allen, of the 3300 block of 60th Street, remained in custody as of Friday in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. Allen had an appearance via video in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday and had an attorney appointed on his behalf by Commissioner Larry Keating.
Allen is due back for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police officers responded Aug. 4 at 7:05 p.m. to the Lincoln Park area for a shots fired call. Dispatch advised at that time they had received multiple calls of shots fired, and one caller described the suspect who was “running from the location of the shooting with a gun in his hand.”
Three separate witnesses told police they heard three gunshots and were able to describe the suspect. One of the witnesses found that his house had been struck and observed a bullet hole in the window.
Police located a cell phone in the fence line directly behind a home in the 6700 block of 20th Avenue. The background photograph on the phone included two males, including one that an officer identified as Allen. A brass shell casing was found about five feet from the phone.
Another officer located the defendant laying down on the porch of a house in the 6700 block of 22nd Avenue.
Video surveillance from a home showed the defendant go between two residences, then into the alley between 21st and 20th avenues. Allen is seen on the video clenching something on the right side of his pants, the complaint states.
When Allen spoke to police at the scene, he reportedly stated he was walking his dog with his girlfriend on the bridge in Lincoln Park when he heard eight to nine gunshots. He stated when he saw police, he ran through a backyard “because he does not like police.”
Allen told police he never had a gun, did not shoot a gun, didn’t know who shot the gun, that he lives at a shelter and does not have a cell phone.
When police spoke to Allen at the police station, the complaint states he completely changed his story. He told police he was in close proximity of the shooter when it was discharged and didn’t know who fired it, but wouldn’t provide a name because he did not want to be a “snitch.”
The defendant eventually admitted that he lives with his mother and does have a cell phone,” the complaint states. He reportedly said he had been wearing a hooded sweatshirt, which was seen by eye witnesses and on surveillance video, but took if off while he was running because he was hot.
Allen, who told police his cell phone fell out of his pocket while he was running through a backyard, also reportedly admitted to police that he had lied several times during the interview.