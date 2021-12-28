Kenosha man faces felony charges after high-speed chase in traffic stop

A 22-year-old Kenosha man with two previous convictions for fleeing and obstructing faces two felony counts and one misdemeanor after his arrest Dec. 23 in Pleasant Prairie.

Liam A. Fuller-Idrizi, of the 6900 block of 67th Street, is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing.

Fuller-Idrizi was held on a $15,000 cash bond by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Richard Ginkowski after his initial appearance Dec. 23. Court records show he posted that bond Monday. He is due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

The recklessly endangering safety charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, five years of extended supervision and a fine of $25,000, while the other felony carries a possible prison term of 18 months and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer observed the defendant’s vehicle traveling westbound on 89th Street from 22nd Avenue at 2:40 a.m. with its high-beam headlights on. The officer stated he followed the vehicle to see if the defendant would turn them off, but after he failed to do so, attempted a traffic stop.

The defendant failed to stop and passed a vehicle in the turn lane to travel east on Highway 50 from Green Bay Road, the complaint states. The pursuit lasted almost six miles and reached speeds of 85 mph before the vehicle ran over stop sticks, which deflated its driver’s side front tire.

From there, the vehicle drove up the curb on the south side of 91st Street, and Fuller-Idrizi fled on foot into an open field. A 16-year-old passenger was taken into custody as another officer pursued the defendant, the complaint states.

Fuller-Idrizi eventually was taken into custody. Police reportedly observed in plain view a small bag of a green leafy substance in the driver’s side door. The officer also stated the vehicle had an odor of marijuana, and two cigarettes that tested positive for THC were found in the front passenger door.

The defendant was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to determine if he was under the influence of drugs, the complaint states. Results of that test were unavailable.

Court records show that Fuller-Idrizi was convicted in 2019 of misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing. Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell placed him on probation for one year and sentenced him to six months in the Kenosha County Jail on those charges.

