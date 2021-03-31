Kenosha man faces fourth DUI after recent traffic stop

A traffic stop for speeding on March 25 led to much more for a 66-year-old Kenosha man.

As a result, Jerry W. Shields Sr. now faces three criminal charges, including a felony count for his fourth drunken driving offense.

Shields waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He is due back for a status hearing April 22 before Court Commissioner Loren Keating. Shields is currently in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

In addition to the felony, Shields is also charged with misdemeanor counts of tampering with an ignition interlocking device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed Shields’ Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling faster than 55 miles per hour on Highway K near 240th Avenue at the Paddock Lake/Brighton municipal border. The deputy reported that he had to reach speeds in excess of 80 mph to catch up and make the traffic stop.