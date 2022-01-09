Kenosha man faces gun charge after weapon found in traffic stop

A 33-year-old Kenosha man, convicted in 2019 of a felony drug-related charge, was arrested Jan. 3 after police found a gun in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Ricco Roberts, of the 2800 block of 43rd Street, is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, both as a repeat-offender.

Roberts, who is free on a $7,500 cash bond, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating. He faces a possible five-year prison term if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer attempted to stop the defendant's vehicle for speeding Jan. 3 at 2:29 a.m. When police tried to take him into custody after a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, Roberts allegedly resisted and eventually was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a Ruger handgun in the center console. The firearm had one round in the chamber and 12 in the magazine. Police also found a ledger and $787 in cash in the defendant's possession.

Court records show that Roberts was convicted in 2019 of a felony charge of manufacturing/delivering heroin in Kenosha County.