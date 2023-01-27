Kenosha man faces multiple charges of possession of child pornography

A Kenosha man has been charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Dakota Winiger, 27, was charged after the Kenosha Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October, prompting an investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police detectives executed a search warrant at a local residence where Winiger was staying and collected two laptops.

Detectives made contact with Winiger, who had arrived at the residence in a vehicle registered under the same address, and detained him.

Police also seized his cell phone.

According to the complaint, detectives questioned Winiger and he stated that he searched online. He reportedly told police he uses powder cocaine regularly, experiences blackouts and does not always remember what he searches for on the internet.

Winiger confirmed a Kik account was his, admitted to receiving the images and that he has viewed approximately 20 images of child pornography. He also admitted to purchasing the images via CashApp or PayPal, the complaint states.

A cash bond was set during an initial appearance Thursday for Winiger at $25,000. His preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 1.

