Kenosha man faces new charges after fight Monday

A 22-year-old Kenosha man, free on bond in a separate case, faces six new charges after his arrest following a fight Monday.

Chanze D. Evan of the 3500 block of 50th Street made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court and is free after he posted a $2,000 cash bond imposed by Commissioner Larry Keating.

Evans, who is due back Tuesday for a 10:30 a.m. preliminary hearing, is charged with felony counts of bail jumping, possession of cocaine and possession of THC, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The felony charges carry a maximum possible fine of $30,000 and 13 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint: Kenosha Police Officers responded to 61st Street and 12th Avenue for a report of an active fight involving a large group of people. One of the officers observed a grey minivan travel north on 12th Avenue and turn west onto 61st Street at a high rate of speed, and believing that vehicle was involved in the fight, stopped it in the 5800 block of 11th Avenue.

