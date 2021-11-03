Kenosha man faces new charges after fight Monday

A 22-year-old Kenosha man, free on bond in a separate case, faces six new charges after his arrest following a fight Monday.
Chanze D. Evan of the 3500 block of 50th Street made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court and is free after he posted a $2,000 cash bond imposed by Commissioner Larry Keating.
Evans, who is due back Tuesday for a 10:30 a.m. preliminary hearing, is charged with felony counts of bail jumping, possession of cocaine and possession of THC, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The felony charges carry a maximum possible fine of $30,000 and 13 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint: Kenosha Police Officers responded to 61st Street and 12th Avenue for a report of an active fight involving a large group of people. One of the officers observed a grey minivan travel north on 12th Avenue and turn west onto 61st Street at a high rate of speed, and believing that vehicle was involved in the fight, stopped it in the 5800 block of 11th Avenue.
When an officer approached the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana, the complaint states. Evans denied he was involved in the fight and stated he was on his way to his sister’s house.
Police asked the defendant for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, and Evans refused, instead stating he was calling his lawyer.
During a search, police found a plastic bag with a white powder and a long razor blade in the defendant’s front pocket. In the center console, they found a fully loaded black semi-automatic handgun with a laser, along with a “rolling station,” a cigar with a green leafy substance and multiple cell phones.
Evans told police he did not have a valid Concealed Carry Permit, but claimed to be open carrying the handgun.
Police seized 3.3 grams of marijuana and 5.3 grams of cocaine. The traffic stop happened within 1,000 feet of Reuther High School, 913 57th St., which could increase the potential penalties upon conviction.
Court records show Evans has a previous felony possession of THC conviction in June. He also was charged in a separate case with a felony count of battery by prisoners and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and had been free on a $500 cash bond at the time of his latest arrest.
Evans has a final pre-trial hearing set in that case Jan. 12, at 9 a.m.