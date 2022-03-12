Kenosha man faces three felony drug charges

A series of undercover drug purchases last summer have led to three felony drug charges against a 28-year-old Kenosha man, currently serving a 180-day sentence in the Kenosha County Jail for his third drunken driving offense.

Fabian Casas, of the 2300 block of 85th Street, is charged with three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine that each carry a possible maximum prison term of 7.5 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000.

The alleged offenses occurred within 1,000 feet of KTEC West School, 5710 32nd Ave., which could increase the potential prison time by five years on each count.

Casas, who is being held in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 23 before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Casas pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to his third OWI from an last Oct. 4. When Kenosha Police stopped his vehicle for not having a front driver's license plate.

Court records show previous OWI convictions in November 2017 and March 2018, both in Racine County.

