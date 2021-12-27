Kenosha man facing felony drug charges set to return to Kenosha County court next year

A 42-year-old Kenosha man who faces three drug-related charges from a 2020 arrest will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court early next year.

Jerry D. Lucas, of the 6200 block of Seventh Avenue, is scheduled for a status conference Feb. 23, before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Court records show that Lucas currently is in custody at a supervised living facility in Winnebago. He is charged with two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin and one felony count of manufacturing/delivering cocaine as a result of two undercover purchases in February and March of last year.

The heroin-related charges each carry a maximum prison term of 7.5 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000, while the cocaine charge carries a possible prison sentence of five years, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Kenosha Drug Operation group arranged for a confidential informant to purchase cocaine and heroin from the defendant on Feb. 25 and March 4, 2020. The informant told police he had been in communication with the defendant the morning of Feb. 25, and the two arranged for a purchase of 1.38 grams of cocaine for $100 at the defendant’s home.

Later that day, the informant told police that Lucas had “just picked up some heroin in Illinois and now had some to sell. The informant purchased 1.10 grams of heroin for $100, the complaint states.

On March 4, 2020, another purchase was arranged, this time in the 6200 block of 7th Avenue, within 1,000 feet of Library Park. A purchase of six bags of what was believed to be black tar heroin was made for $100. The substance, which also had the presence of fentanyl, weighed 1 gram, according to the complaint.

Lucas was arrested by the Gang Crimes Unit following a traffic stop March 16, 2020. The complaint also states that a female told officers she had overdoses on heroin provided by Lucas three days earlier.

