Kenosha man facing fifth OWI charge; reportedly narrowly misses hitting squad car

A 50-year-old Kenosha man, who is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Shawn C. Rogge, of the 6800 block of 36th Avenue, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 8 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Keating imposed the $10,000 cash bond during Rogge's initial appearance Monday. If convicted, Rogge faces a possible maximum prison term of five years, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer on patrol westbound in the 2600 block of Highway 158 on Feb. 25 observed the defendant's vehicle traveling toward him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was eastbound left of center in the eastbound lanes, and the officer stated he had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.

The officer also stated he saw another vehicle swerve to avoid a collision, and Rogge's vehicle went between the squad and the other vehicle before it continued eastbound in the westbound lanes.

When the officer stopped Rogge's vehicle, the officer reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicants, the complaint states. Rogge stated he wasn't sure why he had been pulled over, and when asked if he had been drinking, admitted he had been.

After a series of field sobriety tests, police arrested the defendant, who was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Because of the defendant's previous four OWI convictions, he is restricted to a maximum blood alcohol content of 0.02. Court records show he has previous convictions in 1992, 1996 and 2002 in Milwaukee County and in 2007 and 2017 in Racine County.

