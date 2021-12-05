Kenosha man facing fourth OWI charge

A 33-year-old Kenosha man faces the possibility of his fourth drunken-driving conviction after his arrest July 28.

Christopher S. Tully, of the 3500 block of 28th Avenue, remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond and is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, for a preliminary hearing before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

The felony drunken-driving charge carries a maximum prison term of three years and a fine of $10,000. Tully also is charged with a felony count of operating with a prohibited alcohol content as a fourth offense, which carries the same penalties, along with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlocking device.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer stopped Tulley’s vehicle for reportedly traveling 43 mph in a 30 mph zone. After a brief pursuit, the officer stopped the vehicle, and observed a strong odor of intoxicants.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Tully was arrested. A legal blood draw showed a blood alcohol content of 0.134.

Court records indicate that Tully has previous OWI convictions in 2008 in Lake County, Ill., and in 2012 and 2020 in Kenosha County.