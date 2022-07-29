Kenosha man facing multiple charges for allegedly selling drugs laced with fentanyl

A 45-year-old Kenosha man is facing multiple drug-related charges after allegedly selling cocaine laced with fentanyl near a school last month.

Lennard L. Rush Sr. was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two felony counts of delivering 10 grams or less of cocaine laced with fentanyl on or near a school, felony possession with intent to deliver a gram of less of cocaine as party to a crime, and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

He is being held on $20,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police Department detectives reported that on two separate occasions last month Rush delivered cocaine from a residence in the 3500 block of 50th Street that was laced with fentanyl within 1,000 feet of Wilson Elementary School.

In addition, Rush, as a party to the crime, allegedly sold cocaine without the presence of fentanyl to a person in another incident.

Rush is a lifetime sex offender and he also allegedly listed a Chicago address instead of the Kenosha address he reportedly resides in on the registry.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4.