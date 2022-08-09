Kenosha man facing numerous felonies for alleged drug trafficking operating

A 30-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly possessing and delivering drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jeffrey J. Salituro was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of possession with intent to deliver THC of over 2,500 grams, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin of more than 100 grams, possession of narcotic drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He’s also facing misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salituro made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday where Court Commissioner imposed a $5,000 cash bond. Salituro posted the bond Tuesday, according to court records, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12.

In late July Kenosha Police received tips from a concerned area resident in regards to alleged drug dealing occurring at a residence in the 4000 block of Seventh Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. Salituro was identified as a primary resident

Members of the department’s special investigations unit conducted surveillance of the residence in question and reportedly witnessed multiple people enter the residence and then drive away with drugs.

Investigators later reportedly found drug paraphernalia in his garbage that was collected.

On Thursday investigators executed a search warrant on the residence. Inside the residence they reportedly found the following: 3.9 pounds of leafy marijuana; 1.75 pounds of a THC product; 130 grams of mushrooms; 3.5 grams of fentanyl; more than $4,000 in cash; Adderall and Vyvanse pills and a digital scale and smoking devices. Ten guns and ammunition for the guns were also found inside the two-story residence.

After his arrest Salituro was questioned by investigator and reportedly admitted to selling drugs.

“Jeffrey stated he knew police contact was coming because he knew people were stopped leaving his house, however it didn’t deter him,” according to the complaint. “Jeffrey stated it is his belief that mushrooms and marijuana come from ground so he’s O.K. with it.”