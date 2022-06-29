Kenosha man facing over two dozen felonies after fleeing police, crashing and severely injuring child

A 29-year-old Kenosha man is facing more than two-dozen criminal charges after allegedly fleeing from police while intoxicated and then crashing into a building causing injuries to others.

Theodoric G. McDonald was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, fleeing or eluding officers and causing great harm, three counts of operating while intoxicated and causing injury to a passenger under 16, and six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, among many other felonies and misdemeanors.

McDonald made his initial appearance in Kenosha Intake Court and Commissioner Loren Keating set a $100,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for July 8.

Fled from officer

A Kenosha Police Department officer on Monday was on routine patrol in the 4800 block of 28th Avenue when he noticed a tan Chevrolet Impala with no visible license plate northbound on 28th Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle began to speed up as the officer approached it.

The officer continued to follow the vehicle and turned on his lights and sirens and continued to attempt to catch the Impala as it turned onto 32nd Avenue from 45th Street, according to the criminal complaint. The Impala then reportedly increased its speed and turned westbound onto 51st Street from 32nd Avenue, and then turned southbound on 33rd Avenue without stopping for the posted stop sign.

The officer reportedly observed the Impala accelerate at an estimated speed of over 60 mph southbound on 33rd Avenue. The officer continued southbound on 33rd Avenue to check for the Impala and was informed by a citizen that someone had just crashed and pointed southbound.

The Impala was located by the officer in the 6000 block of 33rd Avenue and it sustained “extensive front end damage and appeared to be smoking from the hood,” according to the complaint.

The officer then reportedly overserved a man later identified as McDonald near the vehicle and heard from several citizens in the area that he was the one driving before the crash. McDonald allegedly began to run but the officer “was able to catch up to the defendant when a citizen stood in front of the defendant and blocked his path,” according to the complaint.

McDonald was then taken into custody by the officer who reportedly smelled intoxicants on him. McDonald also reportedly had trouble standing.

In the Impala at the time of the crash were also an adult female and two young children. The woman and one of the children complained of stomach pains. The woman reportedly told officer that she thought McDonald didn’t stop “because the defendant had warrants out for his arrest,” according to the complaint. At the time of the incident McDonald was wanted on a warrant for his arrest, according to court documents.

McDonald reportedly requested rescue for chest pains and while being transported to an area hospital told the officer “that he had just done two years of prison and ran from the police when they were behind him because he did not want to go back to jail,” according to the complaint. He also reportedly told hospital staff that he was driving approximately 70 mph at the time of the accident and “had been drinking and got scared to go back to jail when police were behind him.”

McDonald also reportedly told an officer he smoked marijuana and drank alcoholic beverages before the crash.

The crash involved multiple other parked vehicles because the Impala driven by McDonald entered into the property of A1 Auto, 3301 60th St, according to the complaint. One of the vehicles was a 2013 Ford Focus with two occupants inside it which in turn impacted other vehicles when it came to rest in the A1 Auto parking lot. Inside the Focus was a woman and a 9-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries including a lacerated liver, a broken clavicle, a possible broken sternum, bruised ribs, bruised lungs, and had other miscellaneous internal bruising. Other vehicles in the lot were also damaged.

On April 8, McDonald appeared in Kenosha Intake Court after being charged with the felony disorderly conduct as repeat domestic abuser. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond and was ordered not to have contact with the woman he was in reportedly in the car with when it crashed. He had a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at a June 7 hearing in that domestic abuse case.

