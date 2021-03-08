Kenosha man facing third OWI following crash that left woman seriously injured

A Kenosha man was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle at Roosevelt Road, leaving a woman in the other vehicle seriously injured.
Charles Vaughn, 43, was charged Monday with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated-second and subsequent offense.
According to the criminal complaint, Vaughn crashed a Ford-F150 pickup into a Ford Focus in the intersection of Roosevelt Road and 22nd Avenue at 1:06 a.m. Friday. The complaint states that when an officer arrived, he was flagged down by a witness who pointed at the Ford pickup and yelled “he’s trying to leave.” The witness told police he saw the driver of the pickup headed south on 22nd Avenue at about 60 mph, striking a curb and running the red light at 63rd Street and then again at Roosevelt before colliding with the car. The witness said he saw the driver of the truck get out, “stumble around” and then get back into the truck and try to start it after the crash.
The complaint states the driver of the Ford Focus, a woman, was going in and out of consciousness when police arrived. There was a small child in the back seat of the car who was uninjured. According to the complaint, the woman was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where she was being treated for a shattered knee and hip as well as three broken ribs. She was still hospitalized Monday morning and has two surgeries scheduled to treat her injuries.
A woman who was a passenger in the pickup told police she and Vaughn had been at Coins Sports Bar before the crash, and that they had been arguing during the drive. She told police they had a green light for the intersection at Roosevelt Road.
The complaint states that Vaughn continued to attempt to start the truck while a police officer was talking to him. He failed a field sobriety test according to the criminal complaint, and blamed the driver of the Focus for the crash.
According to the complaint, Vaught has two previous OWI convictions, one in 1999 and a second in 2008.