Kenosha man facing third OWI following crash that left woman seriously injured

A Kenosha man was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle at Roosevelt Road, leaving a woman in the other vehicle seriously injured.

Charles Vaughn, 43, was charged Monday with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated-second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Vaughn crashed a Ford-F150 pickup into a Ford Focus in the intersection of Roosevelt Road and 22nd Avenue at 1:06 a.m. Friday. The complaint states that when an officer arrived, he was flagged down by a witness who pointed at the Ford pickup and yelled “he’s trying to leave.” The witness told police he saw the driver of the pickup headed south on 22nd Avenue at about 60 mph, striking a curb and running the red light at 63rd Street and then again at Roosevelt before colliding with the car. The witness said he saw the driver of the truck get out, “stumble around” and then get back into the truck and try to start it after the crash.

