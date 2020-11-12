Kenosha man gets 15 years in 2019 death of toddler at unlicensed daycare

“Oh yes, you are responsible. You killed this baby,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder sentenced Jones, of Kenosha, to 15 years in prison — the maximum prison sentence allowed for second-degree reckless homicide — followed by 10 years of supervision.

Unlicensed daycare

Jones, 25, was caring for Matthew at the unlicensed in-home daycare his wife Harmony Jones operated from their Kenosha home, on the day the toddler died.

According to statements to the court by Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabrielle, Matthew’s mother had recently moved to Kenosha while his father, who was in the military, was stationed in another state. The toddler’s mother had returned to work after a time as a stay-at-home parent and Matthew had started attending daycare at the Jones home about six week before his death.

On the day the toddler died, he had been at the Jones’ house for several days. His mother had spent about an hour with Matthew that day before having to return to work. When she left her son that day, Gabrielle said, Matthew did not have any of the bruises later found on his face.