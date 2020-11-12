Kenosha man gets 15 years in 2019 death of toddler at unlicensed daycare

Hunter Jones wept in court and said he accepts responsibility for the death of 2½-year-old Matthew Bolinski.
“I did love him and cared for him and I think about him every day,” Jones said in court as Matthew’s parents and extended family — who Jones had asked for forgiveness — sat nearby. “I think you need to know that I miss Matthew too. He’s on my mind every day.”
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, in court Thursday to sentence Jones for second-degree reckless homicide for Matthew’s death in March 2019, wasn’t buying it.
“I don’t believe you. I think you are lying to me,” Schroeder said. “I don’t think you really accept responsibility at all.”
Schroder indicated that Jones, in his statements to the court, did not say that he killed Matthew, only that he accepted responsibility for the toddler’s death occurring while he was in Jones’ care. The judge said Jones acted “as if you were a mildly negligent driver” who caused a fatal accident because of a driving error.
The judge read out a list of injuries found on Matthew’s body at his autopsy, including bruises and abrasions on his head, neck, arms and torso and 18 separate bruises on his face, three inside his mouth. The doctor who conducted the autopsy reported being unable to determine the exact cause of death, but reported the toddler was likely asphyxiated.
“Oh yes, you are responsible. You killed this baby,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder sentenced Jones, of Kenosha, to 15 years in prison — the maximum prison sentence allowed for second-degree reckless homicide — followed by 10 years of supervision.
Unlicensed daycare
Jones, 25, was caring for Matthew at the unlicensed in-home daycare his wife Harmony Jones operated from their Kenosha home, on the day the toddler died.
According to statements to the court by Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabrielle, Matthew’s mother had recently moved to Kenosha while his father, who was in the military, was stationed in another state. The toddler’s mother had returned to work after a time as a stay-at-home parent and Matthew had started attending daycare at the Jones home about six week before his death.
On the day the toddler died, he had been at the Jones’ house for several days. His mother had spent about an hour with Matthew that day before having to return to work. When she left her son that day, Gabrielle said, Matthew did not have any of the bruises later found on his face.
Gabrielle said Harmony Jones left her husband Hunter with the children for about 45 minutes when she went out to pick up a pizza. She — and another parent there picking up a child — said Matthew was fine when she left. When Harmony returned, Gabrielle said, Hunter Jones said he had put Matthew down for a nap.
Two hours later, when Harmony asked Hunter to check on Matthew, the baby was lying unresponsive in a playpen covered with bruises.
‘Chilling’ demeanor
Gabrielle said Jones’ demeanor on the 911 call was “chilling.” Instead of reporting that the baby was unconscious and not breathing, he told the dispatcher at length about Matthew’s “mental problems” and tantrums.
“Four minutes into the call, four minutes when he has a dead child in front of him, an unresponsive toddler in front of him, the dispatcher interrupts him and asks him if he needs an ambulance,” Gabrielle told Schroeder. Only then, she said, did Jones tell the dispatcher Matthew was not breathing.
At the sentencing, Matthew’s father, Stephen Bolinski, told Schroeder his son’s death has been devastating for him and his family, leaving him struggling with mental health issues that have affected his ability to work.
“I just want to know why he did it, that’s all I want to know. That’s what my family deserves to know, is why,” Bolinski said. “Why did he have to take my son? Why couldn’t he have called someone? Matthew was a very sweet boy, very caring and loving, and he didn’t deserve that. He really didn’t. No child deserves that.”
