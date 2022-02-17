Kenosha man gets four years in prison for his role in 2020 armed robbery

A Kenosha man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for his role in a local armed robbery in 2020

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce E. Schroeder sentenced Terrell A. Poe, of the 6100 block of 33rd Avenue, to prison, plus five years extended supervision, for the Feb. 1, 2020, robbery at PLS Financial, 6001 22nd Ave.

Poe will receive 748 days credit for the time he’s been held in the county jail since his arrest. He pleaded guilty last October to a felony robbery charge. Additional felony counts of theft and armed robbery, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and obstructing were dismissed and read into the record.

A second defendant, Sir Ronald Wiley, who pleaded guilty to felony robbery, received the same sentence from Schroeder in August. He’s currently incarcerated at Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls.

Two other defendants in the robbery, which netted $105,589.35, have been charged in Kenosha County, but have yet to appear. Arrest warrants have been issued for Joseph R. Covington, 25, of Chicago, and Akeem O. Hopkins, 31, who currently is in custody in the DuPage County Jail in Wheaton, Ill.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne pointed to Poe’s willingness to help authorities piece together the case. But Schroeder said he couldn’t look past Poe’s criminal history, which includes three different stints in prison.

“When you have something like this, it has to be a stern outcome,” Schroeder said. “You didn’t get the message the first three times you were in prison? You’ve had a devastating effect on this (victim’s) life. I don’t think the sentence is justifiably more different than Mr. Wiley’s.”

Helps authorities

Burgoyne said he believes Covington was the mastermind behind the robbery, as he reportedly had spent time casing the business and asking questions before the plan was hatched.

“He put together a crew (to do it),” Burgoyne said. For Poe’s part, he provided information that helped investigators fill in the gaps, Burgoyne said.

The criminal complaint indicates an employee of PLS Financial arrived for work at 6:45 a.m. and was grabbed from behind as she walked to the door. A man wearing a ski mask grabbed her and told her to open the door, and as he did that, she saw other men, also wearing ski masks, jump over a fence and come toward her. There weren’t any weapons the woman could see, but the victim told police she feared they had hidden weapons.

She turned over cash, the men fled, and police later found $10,000 in bundled money, along with discarded ski masks, gloves, sweatshirts and sweatpants in a driveway in the 2000 block of 60th Street.

“(The victim) was very terrified,” Burgoyne said.

Sought lessor term

Poe’s defense attorney Joseph Corcoran asked for a prison term of two to three years. “I believe that Mr. Poe’s level of cooperation would justify a reduction (in the sentence),” Corcoran said.

Corcoran, who said a review of surveillance footage showed that Poe didn’t take anything from the business, then painted a picture of a tough childhood for his client that was spent without strong parental support.

Poe ran away from home three times, spent time in foster homes, and his father was in prison, Corcoran said. “Mr. Poe’s juvenile life was fairly rough to say,” Corcoran said.

Poe has a daughter, and his attorney said that child has been and will continue to be a vital part in his life as he looks to move forward from here.

“(She’s) what makes him want to turn it around,” Corcoran said. “He wants to be there for his daughter.”

Poe, in a brief statement to Schroeder before he was sentenced, echoed that sentiment.

“First off, I say sorry to (the victim),” he said. “I knew what I did was wrong. I take full responsibility for my actions. I ask for a second chance to be with my family and raise my daughter the right way.”

