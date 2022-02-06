Kenosha man gets prison term for drug conviction

A 41-year-old Kenosha man will spend four years in prison for felony drug conviction.

Arthur Famous III, of the 6900 block of 16th Avenue, received credit for 816 days he's served in the Kenosha County Jail in a sentence imposed Jan. 31 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo.

Famous, who in November pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver heroin, will spend five years on extended supervision after he's released.

A felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with an enhancer on the first count for the offense occurring within 1,000 feet of a school, both were dismissed and read into the record.

Famous faced a possible prison sentence of 15 years, along with 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police in November 2019 learned that Famous would be delivering cocaine and heroin to a parking lot, and when he arrived officers took him into custody.

Police seized 3.7 grams of cocaine and more than 15 grams of heroin from the defendant, which they believed was for delivery and not for personal use.

