Kenosha man held on $100,000 bond on felony charges during 'crime spree through the city' in May

Calling it a “crime spree through the city,” a Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner on Thursday afternoon imposed a $100,000 cash bond for a 38-year-old Kenosha man charged with five criminal counts.

Joshua J. Waldow of the 6600 block of 19th Avenue, is charged with felony counts of robbery with the threat of force, two counts of attempted robbery with the threat of force, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, all as a repeat-offender.

He is accused of: Robbing the CVS Pharmacy, 3726 22nd Ave., on May 4; and attempting to rob the Dollar General, 3434 52nd St., on May 5, and the Walgreens, 3805 80th St., on May 10.

If convicted of the felony robbery, Waldow, who has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 19, faces a maximum fine of $50,000 and 15 years in prison, while each of the attempted robbery counts carry a maximum prison term of 7.5 years each and a fine of $25,000 each.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office refiled charges against Waldow, on Thursday after an original criminal complaint against him was dismissed earlier in the day. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek said Thursday the original complaint contained some deficiencies, which led to the dismissal, and then the refiling of those charges.

Krejcarek asked that Keating set the same $100,000 bond he imposed after Waldow’s arrest in July.

“The facts haven’t changed in (this) case,” she said. “Given the facts of this case and the allegations here, a $100,000 cash bond is appropriate.”

Keating agreed.

“I remember this case,” he said. “This is what appears to be a crime spree, with threats of violence through the City of Kenosha. They’re incredibly serious allegations. It places the public at a tremendous risk. This is a danger to the community.”

Waldow’s attorney, Seth Johnson, asked Keating to consider a “reasonable” cash bond.

“Mr. Waldow does not present any kind of a flight risk,” he said. “He’s generally speaking, an upstanding member of the community and an important figure in his family.”

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded May 4 to the CVS Pharmacy, for the report of a robbery. An employee said a man approached the register and handed her a note that stated something like, “Do not make a reaction. Give me all the money in the drawer or I will kill you.” The employee told police she handed Waldow about $200 in cash, and then he left the store on foot. She also stated, “she felt the suspect was going to hurt her if she did not comply.”

On the following day, police responded to the Dollar General at 11:21 a.m. for a report of an attempted robbery there. An employee told police a man handed him a handwritten note that stated, “Give me all the money in the drawer, I will kill everyone.” The employee, though, told the defendant to leave, and then he paused before he fled in an older model silver, four-door vehicle, the complaint states.

Video surveillance showed the suspect vehicle as it fled northbound on 34th Avenue. The vehicle had no license plates, the complaint states.

Five days later, on May 10, police responded to Walgreens, where an employee said a male subject handed her a note that said, “Give me the money, I’ll kill you.” The employee called for a store manager and walked away from the register, and the suspect walked out of the store without getting any money.

Police later observed a vehicle that matched the description given from all three locations as it traveled northbound in the 6100 block of 30th Avenue and took Waldow into custody.

During a search of his residence, police reportedly found clothing that matched the description of what the suspect had been wearing. The owner of the residence where Waldow lived allegedly reported the defendant had taken his vehicle without permission that morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.