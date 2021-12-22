 Skip to main content
Sunday Standoff

Kenosha man held on $50K bond following Sunday standoff

A 53-year-old Kenosha man, who held police at bay Sunday afternoon during a nearly five-hour standoff, was ordered to be held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond Monday during his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Pedro Alcocer-Manon of the 7900 block of 39th Avenue is due back in court Dec. 29 for a 9:45 a.m. preliminary appearance before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Pedro Alcocer-Manon booking photo

Alcocer-Manon

Alcocer-Manon is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take a person into custody, both with the use of a dangerous weapon, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The felonies could bring a total prison term of nine years, followed by seven years of extended supervision and a fine of $35,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police, along with department SWAT members, were dispatched to the defendant’s residence for a report of a barricaded suicidal subject. The caller advised that Alcocer-Manon was in possession of a knife and told her “the two of them were going to die together.”

People are also reading…

The woman told police she had not been injured.

Police ordered the defendant to exit multiple times, but he refused and stated he wanted officers to enter the home and kill him. At one point, Alcocer-Manon stated he would exit the residence with his knife and charge at officers.

The woman told police that she and the defendant had an argument, and at one point, while armed with a knife, he grabbed her shoulder and made the motion with the knife as if he was going to stab her near her face.

After the woman was able to pull the knife away, the defendant began to cut his own neck, the complaint states.

Alcocer-Manon eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. A preliminary breath test at the jail revealed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.167.

Police recovered a large butcher knife with a black handle that had a small amount of dried blood on the blade, the complaint states.

A nearly five-hour standoff with Kenosha Police in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, ended with one man in custody.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola confirmed Monday morning that it was a domestic incident. Viola said the male subject was potentially suicidal and had threatened a female in the residence with a knife.

The unidentified man eventually surrendered peacefully, Viola said, who added that criminal charges could be coming as a result.
