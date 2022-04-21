Kenosha man hit with series of felonies after allegedly shoving down local elderly man, stealing his belongings

A 59-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felonies after allegedly robbing and harming an elderly man in his apartment.

Ronald C. Myers was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with robbery with use of force, burglary of a home or dwelling, theft of a person, physical abuse of an elder person and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, a 71-year-old man who lives on the 6100 block of 24th Avenue told officers that around 5:30 a.m. on April 11 he was returning to his apartment when he observed Myers standing on the stairs. As he proceeded into his apartment Myers reportedly pushed him onto the floor of his home.

The man said he was in pain and began to yell "help me," according to the complaint. That's when Myers allegedly took the man's cell phone from his pocket. Myers also allegedly took the man's key ring which contained his apartment key and his car key.

The building manager reportedly told officers that Myers had been coming and going from the apartment building, he had heard the man yelling for help and reportedly observed Myers fleeing from the man's apartment.

Myers had been asked to leave the property multiple times in the past, according to the complaint.

On April 20, an officer was dispatched to an apartment building on the 2100 block of 61st Street where Myers was reportedly taken into custody and searched. A cell phone matching the one taken from the man on April 11 was allegedly found on Myers, along with the keys. A pipe used to smoke crack cocaine was also allegedly on Myers.

At intake court Thursday afternoon it was revealed Myers has an extensive criminal history going back some 40 years.

"The defendant has lengthy criminal history," said assistant district attorney Alexander Huber. Charges include burglary, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, unlawful vehicular invasion, theft, strangulation/suffocation, and drug charges go back to 1982 in Kenosha and in Lake County, Ill.

Myers was represented by attorney Toni Young who said Myers is homeless and is struggling financially. Young said Myers had been traumatized by the deaths of immediate family members throughout his life "sending him into the spiral of homelessness."

Court Commissioner set a $20,000 cash bond for Myers. A preliminary hearing is set for April 29.

"These are incredibly serious allegations," Keating said. "This is very concerning to the court. It does appear to be behavior that would be a grave danger to the community."

