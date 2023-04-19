The Kenosha man involved in a standoff with police that caused a portion of Sheridan Road to be closed earlier this week is also accused sex crimes.

Nathaniel Thomas, 48, was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with three felonies including failure to comply with officers' attempts to take him into custody and two sex crimes.

Thomas made his initial appearance at Intake Court and Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $75,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28.

The Kenosha News is not publishing Thomas's image to protect the victims.

On Monday around 7:45 p.m. Kenosha Police officers attempted to execute a search warrant for Thomas at his home in the 6900 block of Sheridan Road.

When officers contacted Thomas by phone he hung up, according to the criminal complaint. Officer then breached the front door of the residence with a ram. Within five to seven seconds of breaching the door, a detective reportedly heard a loud bang, which she was believed to be a gunshot that came from the interior of the residence near the north side.

Officers immediately backed away from the residence and negotiators were brought on scene. Thomas's mother arrived on scene and reportedly told officers that Thomas called her and told her he was going to kill himself.

After continued negotiations with the Thomas by phone, he finally exited the residence and was taken into custody at approximately 8:26 p.m.

Officers reportedly recovered two firearms inside the residence that contained magazines with ammunition inside. One of them was listed a stolen out of Milwaukee, according to the complaint.

They also reportedly located a hole containing a spent bullet imbedded in the floor.

During the incident authorities initially closed off Sheridan Road from 68th and 70th streets to traffic and later extended it to 75th Street in the northbound lanes.

On Wednesday the state appeared by Assistant District Attorney Timothy Martin who asked for a $75,000 cash bond. Thomas was represented by intern Isaac Schwarz under the supervision of attorney Joe Corcoran.

The defense said Thomas faces serious health threats and asked for a substantially lower bond.

Keating said the allegations against Thomas, a convicted felon, are troubling and a high cash bond is required.

"These a very serious 40-year felonies with extremely high cash fines as maximum penalties," Keating said. "They are allegations but they are incredibly serious. ... This court does believe Mr. Thomas has a strong potential for flight risk."