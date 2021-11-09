Kenosha man jailed on six charges

A 37-year-old Kenosha man remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after his Oct. 24 arrest.

Brian F. Jurkowski Jr., of the 2000 block of 45th Street, is charged with a felony count of false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, drunken driving with a minor child in the vehicle, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and resisting an officer.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

Jurkowski is due back in court Dec. 14 for a 1 p.m. status conference.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police responded to a residence and were told by a female that the defendant had choked her and grabbed her. The caller advised that Jurkowski was intoxicated and had left with his son, who was not in a car seat.

Police located the defendant, who appeared to be intoxicated and was also consuming a beer as he spoke to the officer. When police took him into custody, they found a loaded .380 pistol in Jurkowski's right pocket.

A legal blood draw was conducted to determine his level of intoxication.

