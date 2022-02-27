Kenosha man pleads guilty in 2019 drug case

One of two Kenosha residents charged in 2019 with selling cocaine out of a vehicle in Racine with a 2-year-old child in the car reached a plea agreement this month in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Vaughntille L. Walker, 30, who currently is incarcerated at the Stanley Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine Feb. 17, and was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision by Judge Jason Rossell.

The sentence will run concurrently to another prison term Walker currently is serving. He will receive credit for 840 days he’s been in custody.

Two felony child neglect charges and misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of amphetamine and one for child neglect were dismissed and read into the record.

A co-defendant in the case, Naadia E. Garcia, 29, also of Kenosha, faces the same seven charges as Walker. Garcia has a jury status hearing July 5.

Walker and Garcia were charged after a confidential informant reportedly made two purchases of crack cocaine and cocaine in a parking lot about 675 feet from Grant Park in Racine, according to the criminal complaint. During both transactions, the couple are alleged to have dealt drugs with their 2-year-old child in their car. After a third purchase was arranged, they were stopped by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

As Garcia was being booked the Racine County Jail, officers there allegedly found 36.5 grams of cocaine she was hiding inside a body cavity, according to the complaint.

