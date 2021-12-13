Kenosha man pleads guilty in hate-crime cases

A 59-year-old Kenosha man, charged twice with a hate crime involving his neighbors within just months of each other, reached a plea agreement Monday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Robert A. Colby, of the 6400 block of 12th Avenue, pleaded guilty to two different misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct with a hate-crime enhancer on each count, according to court records.

In the first case against Colby, which stemmed from an incident May 16, a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime was dismissed and read into the record.

The second case originated after Colby's Aug. 7 arrest, and in that one, four felony bail-jumping charges were dismissed and read into the record.

Circuit Judge Anthony Milisauskas placed Colby on a year's probation with conditions in the May 16 incident, to run consecutive to the sentence in the August case. In that one, Milisauksas sentenced Colby to time served, with credit for 129 days he had spent in the Kenosha County Jail, where he had been held on a $4,000 cash bond.

Colby had faced a maximum prison sentence of five years on the felony second-degree recklessly endangering charge.

According to the criminal complaint in the August case against Colby, a neighbor said Colby had been yelling profanities and racial slurs at her four children, who ranged in age from 4 to 9, as they played in their driveway. When police spoke to Colby, he stated he had no contact with the neighbors and told police he wasn't home at the time of the incident. Security video from the neighbor's home showed Colby outside at the time the incident was reported.

The officer who viewed the video stated in the complaint "that you could hear the defendant speaking (on the video) but could not make out what was being said."

In the original case from May, Colby allegedly was in a dispute with the same neighbors, and as they reported, he "aggressively drove his vehicle" toward the children after first yelling racial slurs and spitting at them, that complaint states.

