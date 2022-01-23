Kenosha man pleads guilty in plea deal in 2018 heroin case

A 42-year-old Kenosha man, charged in 2018 with three drug-related felonies, will be sentenced March 10 after a plea agreement reached late last year.

Court records show that Theus H. Thomas, of the 1600 block of 60th Street, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.

Thomas, who is free from custody on a $10,000 cash bond, faces a possible prison term of 15 years, plus 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000 when he's sentenced by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell. Because the offense happened within 1,000 feet of Frank Elementary School, he could face an additional five years.

As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of child neglect, were dismissed and read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, as part of an overdose death investigation of a 50-year-old man, Kenosha police executed a search warrant at Thomas' residence March 31, 2018. Within the bedroom, police seized 18.4 grams of heroin in one baggie and 1.5 grams in another, 36 grams of marijuana, a ledger, two scales, two cell phones and $2,245 in cash.