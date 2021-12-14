Kenosha man pleads guilty in sexual assault case

An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony third-degree sexual assault before his trial was set to begin Monday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Court records show that Jose A. Garcia Jr., of the 5300 block of 19th Avenue, had originally been charged with felony second-degree sexual assault, along with four felony bail-jumping counts and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

The remaining five charges were dismissed. Garcia, who remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, is scheduled to be sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

The defendant is accused of assaulting a then 17-year-old girl in April. In an interview with police, Garcia Jr. stated he didn’t force the victim to do anything, didn’t touch her and didn’t do anything without her consent.

Garcia Jr. also told police the victim had tried to have sex with him in his mother’s vehicle “a couple months ago, and he denied her.”

Court records show that the defendant has four previous cases, including felony charges of strangulation and substantial battery. He was released in both instances on a $5,000 signature bond.