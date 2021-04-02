Kenosha man pleads guilty to seven felony drug charges

An undercover operation last year led the Kenosha Drug Operations Group to a 31-year-old city man, and eventually, a long laundry list of criminal charges for the man.
And now he's facing an even longer prison sentence.
On Thursday, Samuel A. Alterson pleaded guilty to seven of the 17 felony charges against him during a final pretrial hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Alterson, who originally had a $20,000 cash bond, was ordered held without bond in the Kenosha County Jail by Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
Alterson, who is now being held at the Kenosha County Detention Center, is scheduled to be sentenced by Wagner June 4. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering designer drugs, two counts of possession with intent to deliver designer drugs and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver LSD.
Each of the counts carries modifiers, as Alterson is a repeat offender, and the crimes occurred on or near school grounds, which could result in additional years in prison and/or a higher fine. When he's sentenced, Alterson faces a prison term of up to 135 years and a fine of $400,000.
Stash of drugs uncovered
According to the criminal complaint:
In June 2020, a detective with the Kenosha Drug Operations Group met with a confidential informant, who stated the defendant had been selling cocaine from his residence the last three years. As a result, a number of undercover purchases were arranged between the informant and the defendant. Details from the counts that Alterson pleaded guilty to included:
- On June 30, 2020, the defendant sold the informant 3.5 grams of cocaine for $350 and eight Ecstasy pills for $120.
- On July 9, 2020, Alterson sold the informant 4.8 grams of suspected cocaine and four Ecstasy pills for $660.
- On Oct. 2, 2020, police secured a search warrant for the defendant's residence, 6619 33rd Ave. Officers conducted a traffic stop at 67th Street and 30th Avenue, where they seized 52 Ecstacy pills and .6 grams of cocaine.
- The remaining counts the defendant pleaded guilty to were a result of what officers found during a search of his residence.
Police located two pistols, a handgun, 19.77 grams of cocaine, .91 grams of heroin, 569 Ecstasy pills, 63.36 grams of marijuana, less than 1 gram of LSD, 66 bars of Xanax, a marijuana pipe and a cutting agent for cocaine in a northwest bedroom of the residence.
In another bedroom, police seized 8.27 grams of cocaine, 32.47 grams of Ecstasy, 124.4 grams of marijuana, a scale, a cocaine cutting agent, a box of baggies and marijuana pipes.
Police also located four bags that totaled 112 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and a plastic jar with 37 grams of marijuana in the kitchen and living room.
Alterson initially denied living at the residence, but eventually admitted to police that he and a roommate were involved in the drug trafficking. Alterson said he had the firearms for protection because of the riots in Kenosha, but also admitted he was a previously convicted felon and not legally able to own or possess a firearm.
Court records indicate that Alterson has a previous felony conviction for delivery of designer drugs in Kenosha County in 2013. The records also state that all of the transactions occurred within 1,000 feet of Roosevelt Elementary School, which led to the additional potential penalties.
A check of the court records did not reveal any charges filed against Alterson's roommate.