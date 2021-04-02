Kenosha man pleads guilty to seven felony drug charges

An undercover operation last year led the Kenosha Drug Operations Group to a 31-year-old city man, and eventually, a long laundry list of criminal charges for the man.

And now he's facing an even longer prison sentence.

On Thursday, Samuel A. Alterson pleaded guilty to seven of the 17 felony charges against him during a final pretrial hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Alterson, who originally had a $20,000 cash bond, was ordered held without bond in the Kenosha County Jail by Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

Alterson, who is now being held at the Kenosha County Detention Center, is scheduled to be sentenced by Wagner June 4. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering designer drugs, two counts of possession with intent to deliver designer drugs and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver LSD.

Each of the counts carries modifiers, as Alterson is a repeat offender, and the crimes occurred on or near school grounds, which could result in additional years in prison and/or a higher fine. When he's sentenced, Alterson faces a prison term of up to 135 years and a fine of $400,000.

Stash of drugs uncovered