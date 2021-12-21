 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story

Kenosha man receives prison sentence following plea agreement

A 54-year-old Kenosha man who reached a plea agreement in October was sentenced Monday morning to two years in prison.

Joel A. Zamarripa III of the 1800 block of 50th Street pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to a felony charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing an officer that stemmed from a Nov. 10, 2019, incident at his home.

Joel Zamarripa booking photo

Zamarripa

As part of the plea agreement, two felony charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed and read into the record.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo imposed the two-year prison sentence on the felony charge Monday, to be followed by three years of extended supervision. Dougvillo also sentenced Zamarripa to 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor to be served concurrently.

Zamarripa, who had been free on a $250 cash bond, was given credit for four days he served in the Kenosha County Jail. Court records indicate he was taken into custody immediately after the sentencing hearing.

People are also reading…

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the defendant’s home for a 911 call with someone talking about a gun. When officers arrived, they spoke to a family member, who said that Zamarripa was intoxicated and locked inside the home with weapons.

After officers broke down the door to get inside because a family member feared for the defendant’s safety, the complaint states Zamarripa fled and was arrested nearby. Inside the home, police found two handguns and a 9 mm semiautomatic tactical rifle.

Court records indicate that Zamarripa was convicted in 1995 of a felony charge of hit-and-run causing injury, which led to the new charges in the 2019 case. In that same 1995 case, he was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and served 30 days in the county jail.

A nearly five-hour standoff with Kenosha Police in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, ended with one man in custody.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola confirmed Monday morning that it was a domestic incident. Viola said the male subject was potentially suicidal and had threatened a female in the residence with a knife.

The unidentified man eventually surrendered peacefully, Viola said, who added that criminal charges could be coming as a result. No information on those charges was available Monday morning.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert