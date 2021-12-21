Kenosha man receives prison sentence following plea agreement

A 54-year-old Kenosha man who reached a plea agreement in October was sentenced Monday morning to two years in prison.

Joel A. Zamarripa III of the 1800 block of 50th Street pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to a felony charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing an officer that stemmed from a Nov. 10, 2019, incident at his home.

As part of the plea agreement, two felony charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed and read into the record.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo imposed the two-year prison sentence on the felony charge Monday, to be followed by three years of extended supervision. Dougvillo also sentenced Zamarripa to 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor to be served concurrently.

Zamarripa, who had been free on a $250 cash bond, was given credit for four days he served in the Kenosha County Jail. Court records indicate he was taken into custody immediately after the sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the defendant’s home for a 911 call with someone talking about a gun. When officers arrived, they spoke to a family member, who said that Zamarripa was intoxicated and locked inside the home with weapons.

After officers broke down the door to get inside because a family member feared for the defendant’s safety, the complaint states Zamarripa fled and was arrested nearby. Inside the home, police found two handguns and a 9 mm semiautomatic tactical rifle.

Court records indicate that Zamarripa was convicted in 1995 of a felony charge of hit-and-run causing injury, which led to the new charges in the 2019 case. In that same 1995 case, he was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and served 30 days in the county jail.

