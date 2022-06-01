Kenosha man sentenced for child pornography

According to the complaint, in an interview with a detective, Hickey “admitted to being the person who was pretending to be 16 years of age and communicating (with the girl) in late 2016.” He also admitted to placing the prostitution ads using edited photos of the girl taken when she was 16 years old, saying he had the photos on his iPad.

Hickey had been free on a $20,000 bond for the last two years.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said this case shows how dangerous the internet can be.

"Clearly, a phenomenon that's going on right now that the criminal justice system is concerned about is any kind of revenge porn. That was a part of the case and that's the context of the stalking in this case," Graveley said. "The victim in this case was an individual who was convinced that she was communication with a teenager and instead it was an adult in his early 50s who prayed upon her first for pictures and then was engaged in revenge porn as the last part of this outcome."

Graveley said "the cautionary tale here is that parents and young people themselves just need to be quite cautious" and "be absolutely sure of who you are speaking to before you do anything personal."