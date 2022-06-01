 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'CAUTIONARY TALE'

Kenosha man sentenced for child pornography

The Kenosha man who posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday. 

Howard Hickey

Hickey

Howard Hickey, 58, a former committee chairman for a Kenosha Boy Scout troop, pleaded guilty earlier this year on felony charges of possession of child pornography and stalking in Kenosha County Circuit Court. 

On Tuesday, Judge Rossell sentenced Hickey to four years in state prison for the child pornography charge and one year for the stalking charge. Hickey will also be added the the sex offender registry. 

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation that led to Hickey began in September 2019 when the now 21-year-old woman went to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a “revenge porn” complaint.

The woman told detective that a person she had met online in fall 2016 when she was 16 was harassing her online. She believed at that time that the person sending the messages was named “Ryan,” who was her age.

She told the officers that she had met “Ryan,” who said he was 16 through the messaging app Kik, and that they communicated through the app and Snapchat. She also told police that she spoke to “Ryan” nearly every day for several months. He told her he was from Kenosha, but made excuses when she tried to arrange meeting him in person. In late 2016, according to the report, she shared sexually explicit photos and video with “Ryan.”

By August 2017, she said she became alarmed by “Ryan’s” behavior, suspected that he might be an older person, and stopped responding to his messages. After she cut off communication, she started getting threatening text messages to her phone from random numbers that included her photos, and threats to send the photos to other people.

According to the criminal complaint, between Sept. 13, 2019, and Sept. 27, 2019, the woman received 140 text messages from unknown phone numbers that were derogatory or included her nude photos with threats they would be distributed to her family and others, all of which she believed were from “Ryan.”

A month later, the woman returned to police. She was continuing to get threatening messages from a total of 11 phone numbers, including one threatening her with “consequences” for ignoring him.

The woman then began receiving messages from people referencing a website used for prostitution ads.

The woman turned her phone over to the Lake County detectives, who monitored the activity and were able to check the phone against ads on prostitution sites. According to the complaint, they discovered that between Dec. 14, 2019, and Jan. 6, 2020, 158 ads were posted to a single prostitution site with the woman’s phone number. Another 60 ads were posted between Jan. 15 and Jan 25, 2020. The ads included the sexually explicit photos and video the woman shared when she was 16 years old.

According to the complaint, the woman’s phone — while it was in possession of police — received 200 phone calls, 1,400 text messages and 50 voicemails from people responding to the prostitution ads over an 18-day period.

Investigators traced the IP addresses for the advertisements to Hickey.

Kenosha Police served a warrant on Hickey’s home at 7 a.m. July 2. According to the complaint, when police were in his home Hickey is alleged to have grabbed an iPad from an investigator’s hand and smashed it against the banister of the stairwell.

According to the complaint, in an interview with a detective, Hickey “admitted to being the person who was pretending to be 16 years of age and communicating (with the girl) in late 2016.” He also admitted to placing the prostitution ads using edited photos of the girl taken when she was 16 years old, saying he had the photos on his iPad.

Hickey had been free on a $20,000 bond for the last two years.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said this case shows how dangerous the internet can be.

"Clearly, a phenomenon that's going on right now that the criminal justice system is concerned about is any kind of revenge porn. That was a part of the case and that's the context of the stalking in this case," Graveley said. "The victim in this case was an individual who was convinced that she was communication with a teenager and instead it was an adult in his early 50s who prayed upon her first for pictures and then was engaged in revenge porn as the last part of this outcome."

Graveley said "the cautionary tale here is that parents and young people themselves just need to be quite cautious" and "be absolutely sure of who you are speaking to before you do anything personal."

 
