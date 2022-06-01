Kenosha man sentenced for child pornography

The Kenosha man who posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday.
Howard Hickey, 58, a former committee chairman for a Kenosha Boy Scout troop, pleaded guilty earlier this year on felony charges of possession of child pornography and stalking in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
On Tuesday, Judge Rossell sentenced Hickey to four years in state prison for the child pornography charge and one year for the stalking charge. Hickey will also be added the the sex offender registry.
According to the criminal complaint, the investigation that led to Hickey began in September 2019 when the now 21-year-old woman went to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a “revenge porn” complaint.
The woman told detective that a person she had met online in fall 2016 when she was 16 was harassing her online. She believed at that time that the person sending the messages was named “Ryan,” who was her age.
She told the officers that she had met “Ryan,” who said he was 16 through the messaging app Kik, and that they communicated through the app and Snapchat. She also told police that she spoke to “Ryan” nearly every day for several months. He told her he was from Kenosha, but made excuses when she tried to arrange meeting him in person. In late 2016, according to the report, she shared sexually explicit photos and video with “Ryan.”
By August 2017, she said she became alarmed by “Ryan’s” behavior, suspected that he might be an older person, and stopped responding to his messages. After she cut off communication, she started getting threatening text messages to her phone from random numbers that included her photos, and threats to send the photos to other people.
According to the criminal complaint, between Sept. 13, 2019, and Sept. 27, 2019, the woman received 140 text messages from unknown phone numbers that were derogatory or included her nude photos with threats they would be distributed to her family and others, all of which she believed were from “Ryan.”
A month later, the woman returned to police. She was continuing to get threatening messages from a total of 11 phone numbers, including one threatening her with “consequences” for ignoring him.
The woman then began receiving messages from people referencing a website used for prostitution ads.
The woman turned her phone over to the Lake County detectives, who monitored the activity and were able to check the phone against ads on prostitution sites. According to the complaint, they discovered that between Dec. 14, 2019, and Jan. 6, 2020, 158 ads were posted to a single prostitution site with the woman’s phone number. Another 60 ads were posted between Jan. 15 and Jan 25, 2020. The ads included the sexually explicit photos and video the woman shared when she was 16 years old.
According to the complaint, the woman’s phone — while it was in possession of police — received 200 phone calls, 1,400 text messages and 50 voicemails from people responding to the prostitution ads over an 18-day period.
Investigators traced the IP addresses for the advertisements to Hickey.
Kenosha Police served a warrant on Hickey’s home at 7 a.m. July 2. According to the complaint, when police were in his home Hickey is alleged to have grabbed an iPad from an investigator’s hand and smashed it against the banister of the stairwell.
According to the complaint, in an interview with a detective, Hickey “admitted to being the person who was pretending to be 16 years of age and communicating (with the girl) in late 2016.” He also admitted to placing the prostitution ads using edited photos of the girl taken when she was 16 years old, saying he had the photos on his iPad.
Hickey had been free on a $20,000 bond for the last two years.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said this case shows how dangerous the internet can be.
"Clearly, a phenomenon that's going on right now that the criminal justice system is concerned about is any kind of revenge porn. That was a part of the case and that's the context of the stalking in this case," Graveley said. "The victim in this case was an individual who was convinced that she was communication with a teenager and instead it was an adult in his early 50s who prayed upon her first for pictures and then was engaged in revenge porn as the last part of this outcome."
Graveley said "the cautionary tale here is that parents and young people themselves just need to be quite cautious" and "be absolutely sure of who you are speaking to before you do anything personal."
Reactions to Texas school shooting that left more than a dozen students, 2 adults dead
Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022
Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.
I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v
Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022
We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.
Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.
For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives. It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people & join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 24, 2022
His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022
While we monitor this situation, we remember that Uvalde, while rocked by today’s events, is strong and resilient. In this time of trepidation, our office is always here to do whatever we can to help. We are family and we will continue to be here for each other.— Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 24, 2022
My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022
*I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and plan to travel there as soon as I can get there
Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene.— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are not enough.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022
After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams.
We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children.
Pray for Uvalde. My heart is with South Texas today. Our community is rocked by tragedy as we continue to learn more details.— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2022
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022
Again. https://t.co/aHfOeGPRCE— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 24, 2022
The horrific rampage in TX once again makes clear that there are some very sick people in this country with guns in their hands who should not have them. Congress may not be able to end this problem, but we must at least pass commonsense gun reforms to finally protect the public.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 24, 2022
To the families of Uvalde, we weep with you in your grief and ask for God’s solace for your unfathomable pain. May your angels be lifted up to spite the darkness that took them. And may the light of reason and compassion save the lives of others in their namesake.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 24, 2022
#Uvalde
The most well-aged tweet ever on this app. https://t.co/LvvEgSE2w9— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2022
This is fucking terrible. https://t.co/3A7pVcJXzc— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 24, 2022
What might we be if only we tried.— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022
What might we become if only we’d listen.
Sen. Chris Murphy gets on his knees on the Senate floor: "I am here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2022
Horrifying news. A mass shooter has killed 14 students and 1 teacher at Robb elementary school.— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 24, 2022
I don’t have the words to express my outrage at this preventable atrocity. God help us. https://t.co/IyE4OwHpj5
Our hearts are utterly and completely broken. You can’t stop a bullet with thoughts and prayers. To honor those lost and save countless lives, we need action. We’re dying while we wait for it. pic.twitter.com/6sF8FL2sjr— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 24, 2022
Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die.— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) May 24, 2022
Join the millions of Americans demanding our lawmakers stand up to the gun lobby so our children don’t have to stand up to gunmen. Text ACT to 644-33.
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas is a horror.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2022
My heart aches for the families devastated by this tragedy and the Uvalde community.
Children are dying, and we could do something about it. But the GOP won’t stand up to the gun lobby.
Shameful doesn’t begin to cover it.
I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools— UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
Our message is clear: #ENDviolence NOW. pic.twitter.com/Znl3b8FbTc
14 children and one teacher left home for school today in Texas, never to return. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and all those who were wounded in this tragedy. We must end violence in our schools before another precious life is lost. #ENDviolence— Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) May 24, 2022
Lord, enough.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022
Little children and their teacher.
Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.
How many more lives? How many more children? And how much longer before we reject the choices that have made ours the one country where this happens routinely? It is not inevitable, it is horrific. It must end.— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 24, 2022