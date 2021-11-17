Kenosha man sentenced to Mendota Mental Health Institution as result of 2020 carjacking

A 24-year-old Kenosha man was found guilty of four felony charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court last week, but he was deemed not guilty due to mental disease and will spend more than 24 years in the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Court records indicate that Jovan M. Sams Jr., charged in a violent carjacking in December 2020, was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas, who ordered Sams committed to the state for 24 years and six months. Sams, who received credit for 349 days he already spent in custody, will be transported to Mendota Mental Health Institution in Madison, court records show.

Sams originally was charged with eight crimes in the 2020 incident and then with five more after an incident at the Kenosha County Jail after he was confined. Sams was convicted of felony counts of robbery with use of force, substantial battery with intention to cause bodily harm and taking a vehicle without owner’s consent in one case and one felony count of battery by prisoners in the other.

Two misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and obstructing an officer were dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police on Dec. 1, 2020, were informed by a man that his father’s vehicle had been stolen in the area of the 2300 block of 52nd Street.

The victim told police he was waiting in his vehicle in his son’s driveway when Sams opened the front passenger door, entered and told him, “If you value your life, then drive around the corner.”

Sams then ducked down in the front seat to stay hidden, and the victim did as he was instructed.

When the victim came to a stop sign, Sams ordered him from the vehicle, then he began punching the victim repeatedly, stuck his fingers in the victim’s eyes, opened the door and pushed him from the vehicle, the complaint states.

At that point, the defendant drove away with the man’s vehicle. The victim later was taken to the hospital, where he received eight stitches on his left eyebrow.

Police observed the defendant in the stolen vehicle on 23rd Avenue, then it attempted to turn westbound onto 52nd Street. But because of its high rate of speed, the vehicle traveled into the eastbound lanes and struck a minivan.

At about 7 p.m. that night, police responded to 23rd Avenue and 52nd Street for a report of multiple collisions. Other officers reported that a vehicle was “actively crashing into other vehicles.”

One of the other vehicle’s owners told police he was eastbound in the 2200 block of 52nd Street and stopped for traffic at a red light when he was “suddenly struck from behind” by a silver or grey Dodge Journey. The operator, later identified as Sams, opened the passenger side door and tried to manipulate something inside the vehicle’s steering column.

The victim, who believed Sams was trying to carjack him, pushed the male back and tried to punch him, and the defendant left, the complaint states.

Police searching for the defendant in the direction of 52nd Street and 23rd Avenue heard tires squealing, followed by a loud bang, and found the SUV stopped in the middle of 52nd Street with severe front-end damage and other officers struggling with Sams.

After an officer deployed his Taser, police were able to take the defendant into custody, the complaint states.

In the second criminal complaint, filed eight days later, Sams was charged with three felony counts of battery by prisoners. In the ruling last week, he was found guilty of one of those charges.

Those charges stemmed from an incident inside the jail when officers there were attempting to return Sams to his cell and he became violent. The complaint states he had “been uncooperative with jail staff since his arrival.”

One of the officers was bitten on the finger, one was kicked in the thigh/groin area and another suffered a sprained wrist during the altercation, the complaint states.

