Kenosha man sentenced to prison in sex assault; co-defendant to be sentenced in January

A Kenosha man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman will spend four years in prison.

Jonathan Mass, 20, was charged along with his friend Gabriel Hernandez, 28, of Kenosha, in the Feb. 4., 2019 sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman, which was video taped. The woman contacted police on Super Bowl Sunday saying she believed she had been assaulted.

When police arrived at her home they found that she was falling “in and out of consciousness,” according to a criminal complaint. The woman told she police she had her friends Mass and Hernandez over at her home and that they drank vodka, smoked marijuana and took Xanax. At some point, she said, she lost consciousness. When she woke up she was naked and Mass Hernandez were gone, she told police.

Investigators discovered video the men had taken of the assault, which shows that the woman appeared to be unconscious and unresponsive.

Originally charged with several counts of second-degree sexual assault, Mass pleaded guilty to lesser charges of two counts of third-degree sexual assault.