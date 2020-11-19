 Skip to main content
Kenosha man sentenced to prison in sex assault; co-defendant to be sentenced in January
Circuit Court

Kenosha man sentenced to prison in sex assault; co-defendant to be sentenced in January

A Kenosha man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman will spend four years in prison.

Jonathan Mass, 20, was charged along with his friend Gabriel Hernandez, 28, of Kenosha, in the Feb. 4., 2019 sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman, which was video taped. The woman contacted police on Super Bowl Sunday saying she believed she had been assaulted.

When police arrived at her home they found that she was falling “in and out of consciousness,” according to a criminal complaint. The woman told she police she had her friends Mass and Hernandez over at her home and that they drank vodka, smoked marijuana and took Xanax. At some point, she said, she lost consciousness. When she woke up she was naked and Mass Hernandez were gone, she told police.

Investigators discovered video the men had taken of the assault, which shows that the woman appeared to be unconscious and unresponsive.

Originally charged with several counts of second-degree sexual assault, Mass pleaded guilty to lesser charges of two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

On Thursday, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced Mass to four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision. Schroeder withheld sentencing on the second count, meaning that if Mass fails to complete probation successfully he could be brought back to court and sentenced to prison on the second count. He will receive credit for 472 days spent in jail awaiting resolution of his case.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and one count of third-degree sexual assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4.

INTAKE COURT JONATHAN MASS

Mass

 BRIAN PASSINO

