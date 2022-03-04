Kenosha man seriously injured after rolling car in reported carjacking in Lake County, Ill.

VOLO, Ill. — A 20-year-old Kenosha man was seriously injured early Friday after crashing a vehicle he allegedly carjacked moments earlier.

According to the Lake County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. to the intersection of Illinois Route 60 and Route 120 in the Village of Volo for what was originally reported as a street sign that had been knocked down and was in the roadway. A deputy responded and located an entire traffic light pole on the ground and found a Chrysler PT Cruiser approximately 1,000 feet off the roadway, north of the intersection.

The deputy reported that the Chrysler had major damage and was unoccupied. The deputy checked the area and found the driver, the Kenosha man, on the ground and unconscious.

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene of the crash, a 48-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach, Ill., reported that she had just been carjacked in the area of Route 60 and Erhart Road in unincorporated Mundelein, Ill. She reported that her Chrysler PT Cruiser was taken during the carjacking.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, further investigation found that the woman had pulled over to assist a man she thought was a stranded motorist. When she pulled over, the man forcefully pulled her out of her vehicle and fled in her Chrysler.

Sheriff’s officials said the Chrysler found totaled in the Volo crash was determined to be the victim’s vehicle and the unconscious ejected driver matched the description of the man who carjacked the victim.

The crash investigation revealed the driver of the stolen Chrysler was traveling northwest on Route 60 at a high rate of speed. As he approached Route 120, the suspect failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and lost control. The Chrysler struck the traffic standard and rolled several times, ejecting the driver.

The carjacking offender was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., where he was reported to be in extremely critical condition as of Friday.

The crash remained under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit as of Friday. Charges against the driver/carjacking offender are pending, sheriff’s officials said.

