Kenosha man shot at apartment on 28th Avenue, police investigating

A 55-year-old Kenosha man is being treated at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being shot early Monday.

According to Kenosha Police, staff at a Kenosha hospital told officers the man arrived with a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m, taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police described the wound as non-life threatening.

The man reported the shooting happened at an apartment on the 4000 block of 28th Avenue. He told officers there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Police are investigating.

