The man convicted of killing a woman in their Kenosha home while she was on the phone with 911 begging for help in early 2021 was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision.

Ranon Brownlee, who was found guilty of brutally killing ex-girlfriend Charnise Brown by a jury in December 2022, will never see the outside of a prison.

The 53-year-old was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

Rossell called the case a “tragedy” and said Brown’s killing was “an extremely brutal attack.”

“I don’t believe a word you say,” Rossell told Brownlee. “You made a choice that your power and control over her were more important that anything else.”

Rossell said it was “extremely hard” to listen to and process the recording of the 911 call that was played for the jury during the one-week trial.

“You hear Ms. Brown calling out for help,” Rossell said.

Rossell said allowing any eligibility for Brownlee’s release in the future would minimize his actions against Brown.

March 2021 attack

In the days before her death in March 2021, Brown told Brownlee that she was breaking up with him. Brownlee, according to prosecutors, killed the 26-year-old in part because he was losing control over her.

Kenosha Police officers were dispatched to their home in the 1700 block of 73rd Street at 5:31 p.m. on March 8, 2021, after Brown called 911 screaming that someone was trying to kill her. The dispatcher could hear sounds of violence and a man repeatedly yelling at the woman and accusing her of sleeping with someone else.

While police were racing to the home Brown and Brownlee shared with their blended family of six children, the dispatcher kept Brown on the phone.

Brown could be heard screaming about being stabbed on the tape of the call, and scuffling sounds could be heard in the background.

Kenosha Police arrived at the house within minutes of being dispatched, and when they arrived saw Brownlee outside their home with his hands up and covered in blood.

Officers then found Brown unconscious on the home’s back stairway with stab wounds to her head and neck, and a shotgun wound in her back.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save her life by first responders.

The cause of death was determined to be a shotgun wound to the torso, along with multiple stab wounds that sliced through the arteries in Brown’s neck.

Brown had four children who were home at the time Brown was killed and Brownlee had two children. The children — who were outside in the yard during the attack — told police they had heard Brown and Brownlee arguing for about five to 10 minutes before police arrived.

Brownlee’s high-profile trial lasted only one week and it took the jury less than 30 minutes to convict Brownlee on Dec. 9, 2022.

Family members speak

Brown’s loved ones addressed the court before Brownlee was sentenced. They wore shirts with Brown’s image on them and wiped away tears.

Brown’s father Kenneth Brown asked Rossell to impose the maximum sentence with “no mercy.”

“You had no right to take everything from me,” Kenneth Brown said, adding that his daughter meant everything to him. “You have hurt me so much.”

Kenneth Brown said he hopes Brownlee “rots in hell.”

Brown’s older brother Joshua Brown said Brownlee made a “mockery” of his sister’s death and called him a “callous” individual.

“I wake up in the middle of the night angry,” Joshua Brown said.

Assistant district attorney Attorney Emily Gaertner said Brownlee killed Brown because “his emotions and his ego could not handle the fact that she was really done with him.”