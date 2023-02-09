Two Kenosha men are accused of painting graffiti across the city over six months on public and private property.

Andrew A. Lininger, 27, and Jacob R. Whaley, 26, were charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with multiple offenses. The friends allegedly committed their crimes alone and together over many months.

Lininger is charged with eights counts of misdemeanor drawing graffiti, along with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of felony possession of THC.

Whaley is charged with five counts of drawing graffiti, possession of drug paraphernalia and felonies of possession of THC and psilocybin.

They are both set to make their initial appearances at county Intake Court on Feb. 28.

Criminal complaint

Numerous incidents of graffiti over seven months are outlined in their criminal complaints, including two at a Kenosha Water Utility tank.

Law enforcement officials interviewed Lininger last week about the graffiti after receiving a tip that he was one of the men painting graffiti across the city.

During the Feb. 2 interview a detective reportedly showed Lininger images of graffiti on a city water tank at 2100 30th Ave. from November.

Lininger, according to the criminal complaint, said this graffiti was done by him using his tag name "SCAR 762" along with his friend who he identified as Whaley, with Whaley using a variation of his own tag name "BLIKMAN."

Graffiti from January 2023 on a water utility tank was reportedly about 300 feet long and 12 feet high and painted by Lininger alone.

Lininger said he and Whaley painted graffiti on a white box truck in mid-January at a company located in the 4100 block of 13th Court.

On Feb. 2 Lininger reportedly showed officers another wall he and Whaley allegedly painted graffiti on in October and November of last year and in January of this year.

The wall belongs to a business located in the 6700 block of 14th Avenue. That same day, Lininger showed officers graffiti allegedly painted by him and Whaley on the north and south walls of the viaduct under the railroad tracks in the 1200 block of 68th Street belonging to Union Pacific Railroad.

Some of this graffiti, according to Lininger's statements in the complaint, included references to the Call of Duty video game and a record label. It was painted in either January or early February.

Lininger also admitted to drawing graffiti alone in mid-December on a wall of an urgent care clinic in the 6300 block of 75th Street, according to the complaint. He also reportedly admitted to drawing graffiti alone inside a north-side grocery store's men's bathroom with marker in mid-January and on the wall of a plaza in the 7300 block of 60th Street in late January or early February with paint.

Whaley allegedly painted graffiti alone on a structure owned by a 71-year-old man in the 4000 block of Seventh Avenue in July, according to the complaint. It reportedly cost the man $1,800 to paint over the graffiti.

Police investigation

Kenosha Police posted photos of the graffiti on their Facebook page in the hopes that someone would provide information about the offenders.

Shortly after their message was posted and shared, an anonymous tip identified Lininger as one of the alleged perpetrators. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Lininger's apartment Feb. 2.

Lininger reportedly admitted to being one of two men police were looking for. He also identified Whaley as the other man they were searching for regarding the graffiti.

Police reportedly recovered mason jars filled with marijuana and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale and pipe from inside Lininger's residence. They also recovered numerous cans of spray paint, markers, a bag with paint markers and gloves.

Whaley was previously arrested several times for painting graffiti in Antioch, Ill.

Police also executed a search warrant on Whaley's residence in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road on Feb. 2. Many surfaces in the home were reportedly covered with spray paint and "tagged"

Police recovered dozens of cans of spray paint, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and some psilocybin mushrooms.