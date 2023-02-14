A Kenosha mother and son accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place now face numerous criminal charges.

Zachary Sanders, 26, is charged with possession of a firearm by someone with an out-of-state felony, possession with intent to deliver 1,000 to 2,500 grams of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

His mother, Aaron Sanders, 44, is charged with felonies of manufacturing/delivering 1,000 to 2,500 grams of THC for distribution to minors, providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, harboring or aiding a felon, contributing to the delinquency of a child and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Both were charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. They were set to make their initial appearances at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon.

Feb. 9 traffic stop

Zachary Sanders was arrested Feb. 9 during a traffic stop where he was found to be in unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

There was reportedly an ongoing investigation into Zachary Sanders for firearms and narcotics, and Zachary Sanders was also on federal probation for possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Kenosha Police obtained a search warrant for his residence in the 6100 block of 39th Avenue after his arrest. When questioned by investigators and told that a search warrant was being prepared, Zachary Sanders "immediately became nervous" and asked why, according to the complaint.

While conducting surveillance on the Sanders residence police reportedly saw a teenager enter the house and leave a short time later with backpacks later that night.

When stopped by police, the teenager reportedly said backpacks were given to her while inside the Sanders house. The teenager said she received a call on Snapchat from an account belonging to Zachary Sanders, according to the complaint. When she answered the call it was reportedly from Zachary Sanders' mother, Aaron Sanders.

The teenager said Aaron Sanders asked her to come pick up the backpacks after they were informed Zachary Sanders was arrested earlier that day.

Police later search the backpacks and found a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm inside, among other things.

The teenager said Aaron Sanders told her the items belonged to Zachary Sanders, and that she planned to "just get it out of the house and hide it" until Zachary got out of jail.

The teenager said she "had a bad feeling in her stomach" before she was stopped by police, according to the complaint.

Investigators who later searched the Sanders residence reportedly found a large amount of cash, drug paraphernalia and firearm-related materials inside.

In 2017, Zachary Sanders was convicted of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle in Cook County, according to the complaint.

Aaron Sanders is being held on a $7,000 cash bond. Zachary Sanders is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

