Kenosha mother charged for allegedly leaving children at home when fire broke out at nearby apartment

A 27-year-old Kenosha mother is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly leaving her five young children at home alone when a fire broke out at a nearby apartment complex.

Tenisha M. Gaston was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with four felony counts of neglecting a child under 6 years old- although harm to not occur, and one misdemeanor count of neglecting a child- although harm did not occur.

Gaston was set to make her initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 30 around 1 a.m. a Kenosha Police officer responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex at 4902 36th Ave.

Upon arrival, the officer observed the upper apartment on the south side of the building was fully engulfed in flames and he could see six- to eight-foot-tall flames coming out of the east and south windows.

The officer then started evacuating occupants that were at an apartment complex next door fearing that the fire from 4902 36th Ave. would soon spread to other buildings.

The officer was then approached by a very young girl who stated that were kids in an apartment unit in the complex next door to the fire. The officer asked the girl if a parent was around and she responded "no, she is at the bar," according to the criminal complaint.

The officer then entered the apartment and observed five children that all appeared under the age of of four sleeping on one blanket on the hardwood living room floor. The officer was able to get the children some clothes and jackets from a bedroom and escorted them outside. A woman later approached the officer and said that she knew the children’s mother and would watch them while the officer continued escorting others in the area to safety.

Around 1:50 a.m., a woman in a black dress later identified as Gaston approached the officer and said she was here to get her kids and pointed to the complex the children were in, according to the complaint.

The officer reportedly asked her if there was supposed to be an adult watching her children and she said her oldest child was watching the kids.

Gaston reportedly smelled like alcohol and slipped on the stairs leading up to the apartment complex main door. The next day, the officer and a detective located Gaston at her workplace and spoke with her about the incident the night before.

Gaston was later brought to the Kenosha Police Department and advised of her rights, and she agreed to give a written statement. She reportedly stated that on Oct. 29 she went to a bar around 11 p.m., leaving her children at home. Gaston said that she left the 8-year-old a cell phone in case there was an emergency but advised that the cell phone is only hooked up to WiFi.

Gaston also reportedly said she drank two Long Island Iced Teas at the bar before leaving to meet up with a friend. She said someone called her friend and advised that there was a fire on 36th Avenue. She reportedly said that she would never intentionally hurt her children but that she needed a break.

Gastion's children left inside the apartment unit that night were ages eight, five, three, two and one.

In an interview at the Child Advocacy Center the oldest child reportedly said that her mom put on makeup, straightened her hair and "went out" and she was at home with her siblings. The child added that she did not know where her mother went to and that she changed some of her sibling's diapers before falling asleep.

The child said she awoke to yelling and creaking noises and saw that the building next door was on fire. She reportedly called her mother but she didn't answer and so she went outside for help.

The child also reportedly said it's not unusual to be left alone with her siblings.