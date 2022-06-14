Kenosha officer shot in August 2020 incident testifies in jury trial

The Kenosha Police officer allegedly shot in the abdomen by the man he was investigating for vehicle entry in August 2020 testified against him in court Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Justin Pruett testified in the jury trial of Jonathan T. Massey, the 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and seriously injured him in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2020. Massey is charged with attempted first degree homicide, possession of a handgun by a felon, and bail jumping.

Massey allegedly shot Pruett after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in a vehicle entry complaint in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road.

According to prosecutors and in an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the abdomen around 5 a.m. around 13th Avenue and 50th Street. He allegedly shot Pruett after the officer deployed a Taser when Massey refused to cooperate, became combative and began pulling something out of his pants.

Pruett then returned fire, striking Massey as he fled. Pruett sustained serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life.

Massey, a convicted felon with a long criminal history, allegedly fled the state after shooting the officer. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 12, 2020, in Gary, Ind.

Pruett said he was fired at twice by Massey and the first bullet struck him.

Pruett said the bullet felt like “I had a huge sunburn” and he had absolutely “no doubt” Massey fired at him.

Pruett, a U.S. Navy veteran, said the the injury left him unable to hold his newborn child after he was born because he couldn’t lift more than a few pounds after his surgery.

The jury trial is being held before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell and prosecuted by District Attorney Michael Graveley. Massey is represented by attorney Michael Cicchini.

The surgeon who helped save Pruett’s life also testified Tuesday.

Dr. Mustafa S. Badrudduja said the bullet that struck Pruett entered through his abdomen and exited through his back. He said if it was “two or three” inches higher it would have struck his heart and lungs.

Badrudduja said Pruett required emergency surgery for injuries to his colon, a kidney and surrounding tissues. Images of the wounds were shown to the jury Tuesday morning.

The first Kenosha Police officer to respond to Pruett’s call for aid also testified.

Officer Ryan McDonough said he heard Pruett scream over the police radio and knew something was wrong.

“Even in high stress situations we don’t scream over the radio,” he said, adding he then went “lights and sirens to his location.”

Video from McDonough’s squad car showed him arrive at the scene where he found Pruett on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. McDonough said Pruett borrowed his radio to state that he loved his wife and his kids.

As officers began arriving to the area and McDonough placed wound gauze over Pruett’s wounds.

The trial will continue Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.