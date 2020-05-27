Kenosha Police: 2 injured in four shootings, more than a dozen firearms seized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Kenosha Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The Kenosha Police Department released information Wednesday afternoon on the shootings, stating that, all totaled, officers continue to investigate four separate incidents that took place Tuesday.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said the first shooting was reported at 10:42 p.m. in the 5400 block of 31st Avenue, followed by the second at 11:28 p.m. in the 1900 block of 52nd St., the third at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and the last at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday at 61st St. and 11th Avenue.

"We don't have information (whether they're all connected) at this point," Nosalik said.

Police are not releasing if any arrests have yet been made.

"We're not going to release that at this point," he said. "It could affect the outcome of the investigations."

A 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, both from Kenosha, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. An update on their conditions was unavailable as of press time.

Police seized more than a dozen firearms during their investigation, which remains ongoing and fluid, according to a press release.