Kenosha police arrest 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole vehicle and crashed into construction zone

Kenosha police apprehended a 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole a vehicle before driving and crashing it into a construction zone at 83rd Street and Sheridan Road early Sunday.

The incident began around 1 a.m. in the 6800 block of 36th Avenue when officers spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to Sgt. Padas Zukauskas of the Kenosha Police Department. Officers then pursued the vehicle to the 8300 block of Sheridan Road where the driver encountered the area under construction and the crash occurred. Earlier, police radio traffic reports also indicated that the teen driver had struck a parked car at 22nd Avenue and 67th Street.

No injuries were reported, he said.

According to police, a large pile of gravel and other debris at the site prevented the young driver from further fleeing the scene on foot. The boy was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center for booking, Zukauskas said.

Police recommended delinquency charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and fleeing and eluding officers.

