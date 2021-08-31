 Skip to main content
Kenosha police arrest driver after vehicle runs over motorcyclist; victim suffers broken arm
Officers arrested a 20-year-old Kenosha woman after her vehicle reportedly collided with a motorcyclist and she tried to flee the scene of the crash at the intersection of 14th Avenue and 75th Street Monday.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Racine man, suffered a broken arm in the collision and was transported to a local hospital following the 4:45 p.m. crash, according Sgt. Alex Wicketts of the Kenosha Police Department.

"The motorcyclist fell from the collision and then the driver of the sedan actually ran over the motorcyclist's arm," said Wicketts. "Officers on scene were able to quickly locate the vehicle that was attempting to flee the area."

According to a police traffic summary, the woman was driving a Ford sedan southbound on 14th Avenue, while the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on 75th Street when the collision occurred.

Authorities are recommending a charge of felony hit-and-run causing injury along with several other traffic infractions, he said.

