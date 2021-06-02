Kenosha police arrest driver who fled and crashed vehicle into tree

Kenosha Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he crashed a vehicle into a tree in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 9:25 p.m. after officers spotted the vehicle near the intersection of 56th Street and 22nd Avenue. The vehicle was believed to have been involved in a gunfire incident in Lincoln Park on May 26, according to Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department.

Strelow said that when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, whose registered owner allegedly had a revoked license, the driver did not stop but instead accelerated and drove away. Police terminated the pursuit, he said, but the vehicle continued fleeing.

“Five blocks later, he lost control and struck a tree,” Strelow said. The car crashed in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue and the driver was captured, he said.

Police are expected to recommended charges of operating after revocation and fleeing and eluding officers, among others, he said. The incident remains under investigation.

