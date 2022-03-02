Kenosha police arrest driver who fled traffic stop, struck vehicle injuring one

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man who fled following a traffic stop before crashing into another vehicle at 30th Avenue and 52nd Street Wednesday night.

The incident began at 5:50 p.m. when the officer stopped the driver at 53rd Street and 22nd Avenue, according to Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department.

“(The) vehicle fled and the officer lost sight (of the vehicle). The vehicle was ultimately involved in an accident and the suspect was located shortly after that,” Alles said.

The occupant of the car that was struck suffered injuries that were not life threatening, he said. The suspect, however, drove just over a half mile away before exiting his vehicle. He then left to flee on foot when officers eventually caught up with him and made the arrest, according to Alles.

Police are expected to recommend charges of fleeing and hit and run in the crash, however, additional charges are possible, Alles said.

