Kenosha police arrest suspect in Lincoln Park neighborhood following vehicle pursuit
Kenosha police arrested one person following a vehicle pursuit in the 6700 block of 26th Avenue Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. with police following the vehicle to 69th Street and 20th Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood where the individual was later arrested, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. Rescue personnel responded to the scene, however, it was not immediately known who was injured, he said.

According to initial police radio traffic reports, the pursuit had involved a suspect in a burglary and a car had also been struck during the incident with smoke reported coming from it. The incident remains under investigation.

