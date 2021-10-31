Kenosha police arrest suspect in Saturday night stabbing; victim's injury not life-threatening

Kenosha police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a male victim near the intersection of 39th Avenue and 52nd Street Saturday night.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. and the victim was located outside when rescue personnel arrived, according to Lt. Joseph Riesselmann of the Kenosha Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, Riesselmann said. His condition was not known.
The suspect was taken into custody in the incident and booked in the Kenosha County Jail, Riesselmann said. No other information was available.